Teaser For Monster Hunter Live-Action Movie Is Filled With Guns

Brian Ashcraft

Published 1 hour ago: October 5, 2020 at 8:00 pm -
When you think of Monster Hunter, you probably think of giant monsters and giant swords. The teaser for the Hollywood adaptation gets the giant monsters right but adds huge guns.

Watch said teaser below:

Why guns!? The film’s official description might provide insight:

When an unexpected sandstorm transports Captain Artemis (Milla Jovovich) and her unit (TI Harris, Meagan Good, Diego Boneta) to a new world, the soldiers are shocked to discover that this hostile and unknown environment is home to enormous and terrifying monsters immune to their firepower. In their desperate battle for survival, the unit encounters the mysterious Hunter (Tony Jaa), whose unique skills allow him to stay one step ahead of the powerful creatures.

The military hardware shouldn’t be surprised as early set photos were filled with it.

So, it seems like while guns are in the teasers, Jovovich and her crew quickly learn that their guns are useless and must learn how to be monster hunters from Tony Jaa, with the rest of the film focusing in on MH weapons like a Slinger. I guess? 

Jovovich’s husband Paul W.S. Anderson, who directed the Resident Evil movies, is helming the project. Previously, he described it as “on the level of like a Star Wars movie, in terms of world creation.”

Oddly, the movie is now dated for this December. However, earlier this year, it was announced that the picture had been moved from September 2020 to April 2021. 

