Chadwick Boseman Has A Street Named After Him In Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Along with a touching tribute in the end credits of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, late Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman also gets a street named after him in the game’s version of New York City.

Originally discovered by Reddit user RollieDell, Boseman Way is located on a stretch of the game’s 42nd Street, between 3rd Avenue and 1st Avenue. As RollieDell points out, Boseman’s breakout movie role was playing Jackie Robinson in the biographical film 42. Here’s a shot of the map, should you have trouble finding the right spot.

Screenshot: Sony / Kotaku

Boseman tragically passed in August of this year of complications from a long, silent battle with colon cancer. He was 43 years old. We miss the hell out of him.