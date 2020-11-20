See Games Differently

Chadwick Boseman Has A Street Named After Him In Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Mike Fahey

Published 2 hours ago: November 21, 2020 at 5:05 am -
Along with a touching tribute in the end credits of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, late Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman also gets a street named after him in the game’s version of New York City.

Originally discovered by Reddit user RollieDell, Boseman Way is located on a stretch of the game’s 42nd Street, between 3rd Avenue and 1st Avenue. As RollieDell points out, Boseman’s breakout movie role was playing Jackie Robinson in the biographical film 42. Here’s a shot of the map, should you have trouble finding the right spot.

Boseman tragically passed in August of this year of complications from a long, silent battle with colon cancer. He was 43 years old. We miss the hell out of him.

