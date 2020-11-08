Here’s Another 12 Minutes From Demon’s Souls

See Games Differently

It’s only a couple of days until we can all play Demon’s Souls. But before November 12, here’s another tantalising 12 minutes from the Gates of Boletaria.

We’ve already seen how good Demon’s Souls character creator is, but over the weekend Sony published some straight gameplay.

They confirmed the game will "target" 60 FPS and dynamic 4K on the PS5 in Performance Mode, while the resolution/fidelity mode runs at native 4K at 30 FPS. Animations and sound effects have been added for the game's remake, and the soundtrack has been rearranged and reorchestrated by AIR Studios in London.

There's a bit of gameplay showcasing the Thief later on in the video, as well as the Valley of Defilement. It's mentioned a couple of times here that the Demon's Souls remake is "targeting" 60 FPS, rather than being locked to 60 FPS.

The final boss shown is the Dirty Colossus. It's a gorgeous fight if you can buffer the video in 1440p or 4K, particularly with all the flame effects and the fluidity of the attack animations.

Demon's Souls is only a couple of days away, and it's already looking like an absolute must-play regardless of your history with the franchise. I'm still curious to see if there's been any tweaks to the synchronous and asynchronous multiplayer.

Demon's Souls launches for the PS5 along with the console on November 12.

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

