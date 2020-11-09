New Attack On Titan Statues Erected In An Excellent Location

Life-sized bronze statues of Attack on Titan’s Eren, Mikasa, and Armin, and Mikasa were recently unveiled at the foot of the Oyama Dam in Oita Prefecture, Japan.

The three characters gaze up to at the dam, as if they were watching a Titan peer over. (There’s even a special AR app visitors to the dam can use to add a Titan to the real-world tableau!)

Hajime Isayama hails from Oita, and coupled with the giant dam, these statues probably couldn’t be in a better place.

As Asahi News reports, over $US285,000 ($392,673) was raised for the statues via crowdfunding.

Isayama was on hand at the dedication, where he spoke and thanked an audience for the donations.