Razer’s Sick Cyberpunk 2077 Mouse Is Finally Available In Australia

The Razer Viper Ultimate is already one of the best wireless gaming mice on the market. So what could possibly make it better? Turning it into a bright yellow Cyberpunk 2077 edition.

The bright yellow Cyberpunk 2077 edition was announced a little while ago, but as of this morning it’s finally available to Australians. It’s the same physical chassis, sensor and mouse feet as the original Viper Ultimate Wireless, and the weight is unchanged.

Given that there’s nothing different about the performance, here’s a snippet from my review of the Razer Viper Ultimate:

First things first. If you loved the Viper, the Razer Viper Wireless shares pretty much all of the same characteristics. There’s a little bit of refinement on the chassis, with some slight tweaks to smooth down the gaps around the mousewheel and the left and right mouse clicks, but otherwise the shape and general materials haven’t changed. It’s an ambidextrous mouse that models a similar shape to Zowie’s FK series, a longer device with a lower hump for the palm than what you’d see from Logitech’s G Pro Wireless, Cooler Master’s super-light MM710 series or the perforated ergonomic shapes of the Xtrfy mice. What’s interesting is how Razer has engineering the Viper Wireless to be basically the same weight as the wired Viper – there’s only 5 grams difference, bringing the wireless model to 74 grams. That’s lighter than the G Pro Wireless and in the same territory as some of the larger “ultralight” wired mice, like the Glorious Model O and Ultralight Phantom, but the Viper Wireless doesn’t have holes throughout the chassis, which is a huge advantage if you’re worried about that stuff.