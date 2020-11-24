The Official Metal Gear Solid Boots Are Kind Of So-So, I Guess

Japanese fashion brand Super Groupies is collaborating with Konami for a series of Metal Gear Solid themed items. Let’s have a look!

Above and below, you can see the Foxhound labelled boots, with the grey colour inspired by Solid Snake’s Sneaking Suit. The made-to-order boots are 19,800 yen ($US190 ($261)) and are reminiscent of Super Groupies’ far fancier Roxas Kingdom Hearts II boots.

Image: Super Groupies

They are…subtle. Maybe too subtle? A few more easter eggs in the design might’ve made them cooler. The other Metal Gear Solid gear from Super Groupies is way better. Like?

This backpack, for instance.

Image: Super Groupies

Image: Super Groupies

Or this watch. It’s inspired by the Codec screen.

Image: Super Groupies

And just look at the cool box it comes in.

Image: Super Groupies

Pre-orders for the Metal Gear Solid items start this week, with the goods shipping next spring.