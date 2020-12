NBA Team Releases Incredible Video Game Tribute For Basically No Good Reason

The schedule for the upcoming NBA season was released the other day, and feeling like they had to do something to mark the occasion, the Utah Jazz went and made this video game montage highlighting some of the better matchups. Street Fighter, Outrun, Mario, Pokemon, there’s loads to get through.

The Joe Ingles likeness in the Street Fighter bit is uncanny, nicely done.