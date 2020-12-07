See Games Differently

New Code Geass TV Anime Announced

Brian Ashcraft

Published 16 mins ago: December 7, 2020 at 10:00 pm
Filed to:anime
code geassjapan
New Code Geass TV Anime Announced
Screenshot: コードギアスGenesic Re;CODE公式チャンネル/YouTube

A new Code Geass anime has been announced. Titled Code Geass: Z of the Recapture, the series is the follow-up to the 2019 film Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection.

Code Geass first aired on TV in Japan from October 2006 to July 2007 and was followed by a sequel series the following year. Feature anime movie Code Geass: Lelouch of the Re;surrection was released in 2019.

Screenshot: コードギアスGenesic Re;CODE公式チャンネル/YouTube
Screenshot: コードギアスGenesic Re;CODE公式チャンネル/YouTube

Takahiro Kimura is once again designing the characters, while Yoshimitsu Ohashi, who previously worked on Code Geass: Lelouch of the Rebellion R2, is directing the series.

Screenshot: コードギアスGenesic Re;CODE公式チャンネル/YouTube

Screenshot: コードギアスGenesic Re;CODE公式チャンネル/YouTube

A new Code Geass mobile game, subtitled Genesic Re;Code, was also announced and will be released next spring. Code Geass: Z of the Recapture has yet to have a broadcast date. 

 

