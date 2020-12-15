SNK Is Making A New Game Console, It Seems

See Games Differently

At one time, SNK made what was considered the Roll Royce of video game consoles. As a kid, I remember thinking that the Neo-Geo was the most amazing game hardware I had ever seen. And now earlier today, the company announced that it making a new game machine.

SNK posted the following tweet.

It reads, “In 2021, a new game console from SNK will debut! Please look forward to a new product that will meet the needs of console games and the passion of game fans!”

Oddly, the image that accompanies the tweet includes the English-language text, “Who is the best player?” and the wifi signal. Uh, ok!

Recently, it was reported that Saudi Arabian investors were going to acquire a majority stake in the game maker. Previously, back in 2015, a Chinese joint venture had acquired SNK, and during this period, a NeoGeo Mini console and a massive NeoGeo stick were released. 

