Swery’s Cat Game The Good Life Finally Finds A Publisher

Ian Walker

Published 1 hour ago: December 1, 2020 at 9:30 am -
Screenshot: White Owls Inc. / The Irregular Corporation

The Good Life, the next game from designer Hidetaka “Swery” Suehiro, has finally found a publisher in The Irregular Corporation. It’s scheduled to launch on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Switch, and PC in summer 2021.

Swery has had a hell of a time getting The Good Life out the door since its initial reveal in 2017. After failing to secure the necessary funds via crowdfunding site Fig, the team at White Owl Inc. turned to Kickstarter, where backers provided over 80 million yen (or around $766,000 USD ($1,039,615)) toward development.

The Good Life tells the story of New York City photojournalist Naomi Hayward as she investigates the so-called “happiest town in the world,” Rainy Woods. Along the way, Naomi learns that the villagers turn into cats at night and eventually gains the ability to do so herself. The new trailer above also shows Naomi transforming into a dog and having a frenzied encounter with a particularly nasty badger.

Despite being several years removed from its announcement, The Good Life remains an exciting proposition thanks to Swery’s history as the key creative mind behind cult-classic video game Deadly Premonition. While his next adventure looks decidedly less like Twin Peaks, odds are good it’ll be just as absurd and engrossing as his previous efforts. I’m super happy to see it finally find a home.

  • That… actually looks right up my alley. I mean, it takes a little getting used to the massive, chunky polygon style, but running around as a cat is something we don’t get to do enough in games.

