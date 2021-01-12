It’s Giant Cat Mario Versus Kaiju Bowser In Bowser’s Fury

With a month remaining until its February 12 release, Nintendo gives us a peek at what the new Bowser’s Fury portion of Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury looks like. They had me at Giant Cat Mario.

In Bowser’s Fury, Bowser’s gotten big. Too big. So big that Bowser Jr. and Mario team up to take him down. While the two-minute trailer Nintendo released today doesn’t contain a lot of info, it does show Mario running about in open-world environments, doing Mario things. It also shows us what the massive bell Nintendo’s been teasing in previous trailers does.

Along with the footage of Bowser’s Fury, Nintendo also announced a brand new Mario Red and Blue Edition Nintendo Switch. It’s got red Joy-Cons, a blue Joy-Con grip, a red dock, and a red Switch. This marks the first time the core Switch hardware’s been available in a colour other than the original grey and black.