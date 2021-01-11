See Games Differently

Please Play This Wolfenstein vs Monkey Ball Game

Luke Plunkett

Published 51 mins ago: January 11, 2021 at 1:00 pm
Please Play This Wolfenstein vs Monkey Ball Game
Gif: Return to Castle Monkey Ball

Return to Castle Monkey Ball is what happens when you take two very different and beloved games and smash them together in a way that on paper sounds terrible, but which in practice is so very very excellent.

Made by Nickireda, it’s a fantastic homage to both games, combining the pioneering visuals and nazi-killing premise of Wolfenstein with the precise control and banana consumption required of Monkey Ball.

Most impressive, I think, is that it’s so playable with a keyboard! You can and should be playing it (in your browser) here.

