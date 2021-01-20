See Games Differently

Streets Of Rage 4 Developers Have Ideas For A Mark Of The Wolves Sequel

Ian Walker

January 20, 2021
Streets Of Rage 4 Developers Have Ideas For A Mark Of The Wolves Sequel
Earlier today, Streets of Rage 4 developer Lizardcube shared a gorgeous mock-up for its concept of a Garou: Mark of the Wolves sequel. I want it to be real so bad.

Garou: Mark of the Wolves was first released to arcades in 1999 as the final game in SNK’s Fatal Fury franchise before King of Fighters absorbed it entirely. An official sequel was planned at one point but never came to fruition. In fact, the “Boss Fur” seen in Lizardcube’s reimagining is taken from old concept art released by SNK in 2016.

There’s no indication that anyone is actually working on Garou: Mark of the Wolves 2, but King of Fighters XIV director Yasuyuku Oda did offer a joking reply to Lizardcube’s tweet, so I guess anything is possible. All I know is that a Garou revival inspired by the aesthetics of Streets of Rage 4 would be incredibly cool.

