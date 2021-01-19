See Games Differently

The View From Mori Tower.

Brian Ashcraft

Published 26 mins ago: January 19, 2021 at 9:00 pm -
Filed to:kanto region
tokyo
The View From Mori Tower.

The View From Mori Tower. Tokyo, Japan. By Patrick Lehrmann | Flickr

JPGs is a photo peek into wherever gamers might find interesting. If you’re a photographer and have images you want to share, drop us a line!

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.