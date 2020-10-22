See Games Differently

Former Japanese Prime Minister Wasn’t Thrilled With The Mario Olympics Stunt

Brian Ashcraft

Published 48 mins ago: October 22, 2020 at 10:00 pm -
Filed to:gettypic
japanolympicspolitcisshinzo abetokyo olympics
Former Japanese Prime Minister Wasn’t Thrilled With The Mario Olympics Stunt
Photo: David Ramos/Getty Images, Getty Images

During the 2016 Rio Olympics closing ceremony, former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe appeared out of a large green Warp Pipe, wearing a red Mario hat emblazoned with Tokyo 2020. But what did Abe think about the whole experience?

In a recent interview with Nikkan Sports, Abe was asked about it. He was frank, honest, and refreshing about the whole thing, saying, “To be honest, I wasn’t thrilled when [Tokyo 2020] President [Yoshiro] Mori first told me about it.”

“Initially, I wondered if it were ok for the Prime Minister to take on the appearance of Mario, but the Olympics wanted to get rid of political overtones as much as possible,” Abe added.

According to the former Prime Minister, it took over 20 hours just to get to Rio de Janeiro. Tokyo Olympics President Mori told Abe that because he had been Prime Minister for a long time, he was recognised internationally, and thus, had no choice but to do it. Abe then agreed.

Abe added that the Japanese delegation was punctual about the timing of the ceremony, but things got delayed. “I waited for over ten minutes in that pipe,” Abe added with a chuckle.

The Tokyo Olympics were originally scheduled for July 24 to August 9, 2020, but due to the global pandemic, they have been moved to summer 2021. Shinzo Abe left office in September of this year, and his predecessor Yoshihide Suga, it seems, will be presiding over the games. Maybe he’ll be more into wearing a Mario hat?

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.