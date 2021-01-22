These Covid-19 Warnings In Japan Look Inspired By Evangelion

In the Tenjin area of Fukuoka, Japan, warnings about the novel coronavirus pandemic look like something out of Evangelion.

Pointed out by writer and translator Jim Rion, the warnings, which are from Fukuoka Prefecture, remind people that there is a state of emergency and to wear masks, wash their hands, and social distance.

If you’ve seen any of the Evangelion anime, the font and style should be instantly recognisable.

I guess these warnings are eye-catching and will hopefully catch people’s attention and motivate them to comply. But all this certainly does feel rather dystopic.