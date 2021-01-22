See Games Differently

These Covid-19 Warnings In Japan Look Inspired By Evangelion

Brian Ashcraft

Published 2 hours ago: January 22, 2021 at 9:00 pm
These Covid-19 Warnings In Japan Look Inspired By Evangelion

In the Tenjin area of Fukuoka, Japan, warnings about the novel coronavirus pandemic look like something out of Evangelion.

Pointed out by writer and translator Jim Rion, the warnings, which are from Fukuoka Prefecture, remind people that there is a state of emergency and to wear masks, wash their hands, and social distance.

If you’ve seen any of the Evangelion anime, the font and style should be instantly recognisable. 

I guess these warnings are eye-catching and will hopefully catch people’s attention and motivate them to comply. But all this certainly does feel rather dystopic. 

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.