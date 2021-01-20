See Games Differently

Valve, Capcom & Bethesda Fined $12 Million For ‘Geo-Blocking’ PC Games

Luke Plunkett

Published 1 hour ago: January 21, 2021 at 10:30 am -
Image: Valve

The EU have fined Valve and five publishers a total of €7.8 million (USD$9.5 million) over their practice of “geo-blocking” PC game sales on Steam, which basically means forcing users in a country (say, Germany) to only pay the German price for a game, instead of letting them buy a cheaper version of the same game from a different European country.

Geo-blocking breaches EU antitrust rules, and so the five publishers cited — Bandai Namco, Capcom, Focus Home, Koch Media and ZeniMax (Bethesda) — were fined around €6.2 million. As the owners and operators of Steam, Valve — who “chose not to cooperate with the Commission” — were fined €1.6 million.

“Today’s sanctions against the “geo-blocking” practices of Valve and five PC video game publishers serve as a reminder that under EU competition law, companies are prohibited from contractually restricting cross-border sales”, EU competition Executive Vice-President Margrethe Vestager says. “Such practices deprive European consumers of the benefits of the EU Digital Single Market and of the opportunity to shop around for the most suitable offer in the EU”.

If the “Valve chose not to cooperate” thing sounds familiar, that’s because the company was similarly unhelpful when faced with lawsuits in Australia, before the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission forced their hand.

  • To me, rather than geoblocking, a simpler solution would just be to have a universal price. It’s the same product, being delivered through the same service, so it makes zero sense to charge different prices for it based on what country you live in. You shouldn’t be charging a country higher prices than another simply because their economy is better.

    • Its surprising common practice in most industries. Best example I can think of is the NBA league pass. If you buy it in Australia it costs almost $200. However if you buy the league pass from India through a VPN it costs about $20 after currency conversion.

    • Unfortunately it’s because of publishers in each region want their slice of pie and that screws over the end consumer. Nintendo of Europe will be damned in they share space with Nintendo of America, or Marvelous refusing to slap their Switch CE’s on Amazon like a normal company and trying to make you order from their EU store, because they don’t want XSeed getting their sales. You’ll notice a lot of publishers that are small or entirely independent use a non-geolocked price and have a universal one.

      As always, blame the middlemen, because they ruin everything.

    • The problem there is some countries can’t afford to pay Western game prices when the countries average wage is far lower. For instance Russia the average wage is something like 50% lower than the US minimum wage. Recommend retail price on games is more about what the average consumer in a region can comfortably afford while still be profitable, but not being overpriced to promote piracy.

      EUs issue is that EU Law says prices must be consistent across the entirety of the union in Euro, geo-blocking can still exist between EU and the US, UK, Russia, China etc… but not within the EU itself.

  • Valve may have not known it was required to participate, when ACCC couldn’t contact Valve, served them papers and received no response… Valve only responded after it became a news feed.

    Valve didnt respond to ACCC legal action, it responded to a Kotaku article flagged by a Media Watch service.

