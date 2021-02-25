Avatar: The Last Airbender Creators Are Making An Animated Film With Avatar Studios

Avatar: The Last Airbender is one of the greatest animated series of all time, and all it’s really missing is a proper, follow-up film. Now, the original creators are doing precisely that.

Entertainment Weekly reported early Thursday morning that ViacomCBS will be forming a new production house called Avatar Studios. Bryan Konietzko and Michael DiMartino, the original creators and executive producers on the Avatar and Legend of Korra series, will be co-chief creative officers for the new studio. The first project will be a full-length “animated theatrical film” in the Avatar universe, with production scheduled to kick off later this year.

“It’s hard to believe it’s been 19 years since we created Avatar: The Last Airbender … but even after all that time, there are still many stories and time periods in Aang’s world that we are eager to bring to life,” the Avatar creators and creative officers said in a statement.

“We are fortunate to have an ever-growing community of passionate fans that enjoys exploring the Avatarverse as much as we do.”

Avatar Studios’ project won’t have any impact on Netflix’s live-action take on Avatar: The Last Airbender. That project was announced back in 2018, although Netflix has been pretty quiet on the project ever since. DiMartino and Konietzko were working on the Netflix series at the time, but they left the project in August last year after a clash over creative control.

“We’re excited to be back at Nickelodeon where Avatar began, doing what we do best in the biggest way possible. We can’t wait to build the great teams and productions to make all of this fantasy a reality,” Konietzko and DiMartino added.