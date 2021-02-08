Genshin Impact City Recreated As An Enormous Model That Took 1000 Hours To Build

Here’s a piece of fan art of Genshin Impact’s Liyue Harbour, where my use of the term “fan art” seems about as woefully short of capturing the enormity of the project as is humanly possible.

This is more of a fan endeavour, requiring an astounding amount of preparation, design work, printing, painting and assembly (around 1000 hours in total) to bring the post city to life.

You’ll want to skip to 50 seconds into the video below to see it in action.

Even if you don’t speak Chinese it’s still worth watching through huge parts of this, since you get to see the craft that went into not just building this, but filming it as well.