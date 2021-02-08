See Games Differently

Genshin Impact City Recreated As An Enormous Model That Took 1000 Hours To Build

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: February 8, 2021 at 11:00 am -
Filed to:adventure games
endeavourgame designgenshin impactifliyuevideo game industryvideo gameswindows games
Genshin Impact City Recreated As An Enormous Model That Took 1000 Hours To Build
Gif: 影视飓风

Here’s a piece of fan art of Genshin Impact’s Liyue Harbour, where my use of the term “fan art” seems about as woefully short of capturing the enormity of the project as is humanly possible.

This is more of a fan endeavour, requiring an astounding amount of preparation, design work, printing, painting and assembly (around 1000 hours in total) to bring the post city to life.

You’ll want to skip to 50 seconds into the video below to see it in action.

Even if you don’t speak Chinese it’s still worth watching through huge parts of this, since you get to see the craft that went into not just building this, but filming it as well.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.