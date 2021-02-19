See Games Differently

PC Case That Could Burst Into Flames Officially Recalled

As we reported earlier this month, NZXT’s (admittedly lovely) H1 case had an issue where at a certain point it could literally burst into flames. The company reluctantly apologised, but that process has now progressed into a full “recall” for over 30,000 of the cases.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a full recall notice last week, which despite the name doesn’t actually involve sending the cases back. Instead, their advice is to “stop using the case” — easier said than done if it’s your PC — and get a repair kit from NZXT, which includes a set of nylon screws that won’t start a fire.

The notice affects “about 32,000″ cases sold in the US, though the USCPSC notes “about 1,024 were sold in Canada” as well.

