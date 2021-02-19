PC Case That Could Burst Into Flames Officially Recalled

As we reported earlier this month, NZXT’s (admittedly lovely) H1 case had an issue where at a certain point it could literally burst into flames. The company reluctantly apologised, but that process has now progressed into a full “recall” for over 30,000 of the cases.

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a full recall notice last week, which despite the name doesn’t actually involve sending the cases back. Instead, their advice is to “stop using the case” — easier said than done if it’s your PC — and get a repair kit from NZXT, which includes a set of nylon screws that won’t start a fire.

#Recall: NZXT H1 Computer Cases. Metal screws attaching the PCIe riser assembly to the chassis can cause a short/overheating; fire hazard. Get repair kit. CONTACT: 888-965-5520 or https://t.co/vXOa4baMuc & click “Contact” & “Customer Support”. Full notice: https://t.co/EMdMKJ8K62 pic.twitter.com/6Wlwt94K6X — US Consumer Product Safety Commission (@USCPSC) February 16, 2021

The notice affects “about 32,000″ cases sold in the US, though the USCPSC notes “about 1,024 were sold in Canada” as well.