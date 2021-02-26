See Games Differently

Pokémon Legends Arceus Is A New Open-World Game Coming In 2022

1

Mike Fahey

Published 57 mins ago: February 27, 2021 at 2:30 am -
Screenshot: Nintendo
Set in the Sinnoh Region of old, Pokémon Legends Arceus is a new approach to open-world Pokémon games coming to the Nintendo Switch in early 2022.

In Pokémon Legends Arceus, players travel to the Sinnoh Region, choose Rowlett, Cyndaquil, or Oshawott as their partner, and set about filling out the region’s very first Pokédex. There’s a mystery to solve involving the legendary pocket monster Arceus, as suggested in the title.

Screenshot: Nintendo Screenshot: Nintendo

Players can catch monsters by throwing balls or engaging in battles, so it sounds sorta like an evolution of the Let’s Go series.

Developed by Game Freak, Pokémon Legends Arceus is due out in early 2022. All we gotta do is get through 2021, and we’ll be good.

Comments

  • I’ve never been happier to see Nintendo corporate smash the shit out of one of its studios. This is what people wanted for Pokemon’s launch on Switch, not Sword and Shield. Clearly the publishing side is finally paying attention and dishing out orders, even if Game Freak itself has no idea what it’s doing.

