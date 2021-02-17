See Games Differently

Square Enix Tactical RPG Project Triangle Strategy Arrives On Switch In 2022

Ian Walker

Published 1 hour ago: February 18, 2021 at 9:35 am -
Square Enix Tactical RPG Project Triangle Strategy Arrives On Switch In 2022
Screenshot: Square Enix / Nintendo

Square Enix surprised viewers during today’s Nintendo Direct broadcast by revealing a brand-new game, the tentatively titled Project Triangle Strategy. The game won’t be out until next year but a demo is expected to drop on the eShop later today.

Project Triangle Strategy (a working title) is the next game to fall under Square Enix’s burgeoning “HD-2D” umbrella, following in the footsteps of 2018’s Octopath Traveller with its beautiful mixture of old-school sprites and high-definition environments.

While details during the Direct were light, Square Enix describes Project Triangle Strategy as a tactical RPG “full of choices and consequences,” which sounds pretty Fire Emblem to me. Players will gain advantage over enemies during battle with smart usage of elevation, flanking, and linked attacks.

Square Enix plans to survey players for feedback on the Project Triangle Strategy demo, so be on the look out for an opportunity to share your opinions with the developers.

