Switch RPG Triangle Strategy Out March, Still A Looker

The Square Enix tactics game formerly known as Project Triangle Strategy is now officially known as…Triangle Strategy. It’s out March 4, 2022, for Nintendo Switch. Square Enix announced the news at today’s out-of-the-blue Nintendo Direct.

Triangle Strategy showed earlier this year at Nintendo’s splashy February showcase. Sporting similar “2D-HD” art style as games like Octopath Traveller and tactics gameplay from something like Fire Emblem, fans were Later that day, Square Enix made a demo available for the game. I played it — and loved it.

Following the demo, Square Enix surveyed players about what features they’d want to see added in the final game. They listened, and are incorporating several changes, including camera controls, difficulty settings, and the option to scroll up and see dialogue from earlier in a conversation.