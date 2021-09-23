See Games Differently

Switch RPG Triangle Strategy Out March, Still A Looker

Ari Notis

Ari Notis

Published 2 hours ago: September 24, 2021 at 8:19 am -
Filed to:companies
enixoctopath travelerrpgsquare enixvideo game companiesvideo game publishersvideo gamesvideo games developed in japanwindows games
Switch RPG Triangle Strategy Out March, Still A Looker
Screenshot: Square Enix / Nintendo

The Square Enix tactics game formerly known as Project Triangle Strategy is now officially known as…Triangle Strategy. It’s out March 4, 2022, for Nintendo Switch. Square Enix announced the news at today’s out-of-the-blue Nintendo Direct.

Triangle Strategy showed earlier this year at Nintendo’s splashy February showcase. Sporting similar “2D-HD” art style as games like Octopath Traveller and tactics gameplay from something like Fire Emblem, fans were Later that day, Square Enix made a demo available for the game. I played it — and loved it.

Read More: Project Triangle Strategy Just Became One Of My Most Anticipated Games

Following the demo, Square Enix surveyed players about what features they’d want to see added in the final game. They listened, and are incorporating several changes, including camera controls, difficulty settings, and the option to scroll up and see dialogue from earlier in a conversation.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ari Notis

Ari Notis

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.