After Anti-Semitic Slur, NBA Player Meyers Leonard Suspended By Team, Dropped By Sponsors

In the wake of dropping a clear anti-Semitic taunt during a game of Call of Duty, NBA player Meyers Leonard has been suspended by his team the Miami Heat, and dropped by a number of his sponsors.

Leonard — who last year was also the only player to remain on his feet before a game while his teammates knelt to support the Black Lives Matter movement — later apologised for using the term, claiming to somehow have not known what the word meant:

Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard releases statement apologizing for saying anti-Semitic slur on a livestream: pic.twitter.com/AOi7ZE6nCy — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 10, 2021

NBA Player Drops Antisemitic Slur During Call Of Duty: Warzone Stream Miami Heat centre and FaZe Clan member Meyers Leonard apparently hates being sniped in Call of Duty: Warzone, so much so that he referred to a long-range online opponent as a “kike bitch” during a Twitch session Monday night. Read more

Despite this, Leonard has since been dropped by two of his sponsors, PC company Origin:

A comment was recently made by Meyers Leonard that does not reflect the values or views of ORIGIN PC. We have decided to cease our working relationship with Meyers as we look into it further. — originpc (@ORIGINPC) March 9, 2021

And controller makes SCUF:

A comment was recently made by Meyers Leonard that does not reflect the values or views of SCUF. We have decided to cease our working relationship with Meyers as we look into it further. — SCUF (@ScufGaming) March 9, 2021

Leonard will also “be away from the team indefinitely” while the Heat — owned by Israeli-American businessman Micky Arison — and the NBA conduct an “investigation”.