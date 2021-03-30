See Games Differently

Apex Legends Skins Delayed After Company Changes Its Name Mid-Promotion

Published 44 mins ago: March 31, 2021 at 10:30 am -
Image: Apex Legends
This week was supposed to see the release of a new set of branded skins for Apex Legends, done in collaboration with streetwear label Chinatown Market, but that company’s decision to rebrand in between the skins’ announcement and release means Respawn currently has them on hold.

The skins were originally due for release on March 30:

But on the same day, Chinatown Market announced a major decision to rebrand the entire company, after criticism that its name — a tribute to New York’s Canal Street, a major part of the city’s Chinatown district — was an act of cultural appropriation, which management has to its credit acknowledged was “not our name to use”.

Respawn now says the skins will be “back with a fresh look after the rebrand”.

