Borderlands 3’s Next Expansion Delayed To April 8

Ian Walker

Published 16 hours ago: March 12, 2021 at 7:30 am -
I assume you'll want to shoot the glowing bits. (Screenshot: Gearbox)
Gearbox announced this morning that it has delayed the release of the upcoming Borderlands 3 expansion Director’s Cut almost a full month due to the severe winter storms that recently swept through its home state of Texas. The update will now launch on April 8.

“Thankfully, all of our team members and their families are safe and healthy, but our work on Director’s Cut was unavoidably disrupted, and we’ve ultimately decided to shift the release date to ensure we deliver the best possible experience,” the studio explained in an official statement.

Compared to previous add-ons, Director’s Cut looks to be a more pared-down Borderlands 3 experience focused on recurring challenges, side missions, and a new raid boss known as Hemovorous the Invincible rather than big, story-expanding set pieces. It rounds out the new content in the game’s second season pass.

“We appreciate your understanding, and we’re excited for you to play Director’s Cut when it releases next month,” Gearbox added.

