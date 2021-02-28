Fortress Melbourne’s Video Game Movie Festival Continues This March

Video game films are an art that often goes very, very wrong. For every Detective Pikachu, you’ve got a Super Mario Bros. or Resident Evil — but despite their quality, these flicks can still be an absolute blast. When you’re watching them with friends, they’re even better. To celebrate the good, bad and ugly of video game films (and their bad pop culture cousins), Fortress Melbourne recently kicked off a new weekly festival where everyone can sit down and join in the fun.

On February 11, Fortress in Melbourne’s CBD began screening a range of classic video game and sci-fi movies. The first films included cinematic masterpieces like Mortal Kombat: Annihilation, but coronavirus scuppered plans for other screenings. Now, the schedule is back on track.

Here’s what’s coming up in March:

Tron – March 4

Lara Croft: Tomb Raider – March 11

SPY Kids – March 18

Resident Evil – March 25

They’ll be shown on Fortress’ shiny 10-metre-wide Alienware Arena setup, and screenings will include themed cocktails and snacks from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. If you feel like dressing up, there’ll also be a $100 bar tab on offer for the best costume getup based on the night’s weekly film.

Entry will be free (and only for 18+ patrons), with popcorn and drinks costing extra.

If you’re in the mood to revisit the strange hits of video game and pop culture films past, each night is set to be an epic event. It’ll also help Fortress get back on its feet after a turgid year that saw the venue shut down swiftly after opening due to coronavirus.

For more Fortress, uni punters will also be able to take advantage of the new Uni Nights packages, which offer two hours of board game or PC playing time with a pint of Fortress Lager (and good times) for $15 every Thursday from 5pm. (You will need valid Student ID to attend.)

Fortress Melbourne has a hearty coronavirus plan in place, and will be adhering to all the required health and safety measures to ensure everyone can have a fun and relaxing time.

You can find out more about the Fortress Gaming Film Festival and Uni Nights, and keep up to date with all the latest events via its website. All screenings will be subject to the ever-changing coronavirus rules and requirements, so stay tuned for any future updates.