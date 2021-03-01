See Games Differently

Here’s An Excellent Majora’s Mask Replica

Brian Ashcraft

Published 2 hours ago: March 1, 2021 at 10:30 pm
Filed to:action adventure games
creative workshospitality recreationkyonmajorapikousasingle player video gamesthe legend of zeldathe legend of zelda majoras masktumblrvideo gamesvideo games developed in japanzelda
Image: Kyon
This year marks the 35th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda. To celebrate, artist Pikousa reposted an excellent Majora’s Mask she sculpted.

Out of all the Zelda games, Pikousa’s husband, photographer Kyon, likes The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask best. For his birthday last year, she sculpted it entirely out of clay. It was then painted and finished to look like wood. 

Image: Kyon Image: Kyon

The project took about a month and turned out great.

Be sure to follow Pikousa on Twitter for more neat sculptures and check out Kyon’s Tumblr for more excellent photos.

