Here’s An Excellent Majora’s Mask Replica

This year marks the 35th anniversary of The Legend of Zelda. To celebrate, artist Pikousa reposted an excellent Majora’s Mask she sculpted.
Out of all the Zelda games, Pikousa’s husband, photographer Kyon, likes The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask best. For his birthday last year, she sculpted it entirely out of clay. It was then painted and finished to look like wood.
The project took about a month and turned out great.
去年の主人の誕生日に、リクエストにお答えしてムジュラの仮面を粘土で作りました！
ゼルダの伝説35周年を祝って再掲(*´ω｀*)☆#ゼルダの伝説#ムジュラの仮面#ゼルダの伝説35周年 pic.twitter.com/SYAuE0BjXA
— ぴこうさ@夢見るギニョール展3/5〜21 (@pikousa2) February 21, 2021
被れるです pic.twitter.com/xwAfm5bmHA
— キョン@都湯×廃墟展 (@kyon_K4) February 21, 2021
Be sure to follow Pikousa on Twitter for more neat sculptures and check out Kyon’s Tumblr for more excellent photos.
Log in to comment on this story!Log in