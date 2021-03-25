See Games Differently

Koei Tecmo Couldn’t Salvage The Data for Ninja Gaiden Black And Ninja Gaiden II

Brian Ashcraft

Published 3 hours ago: March 25, 2021 at 8:00 pm -
Filed to:action adventure games
bookninja gaiden seriescreative worksfumihiko yasudakoei tecmokoei tecmo gamesninja gaidenplaystation 3sigmasingle player video gamesteam ninjavideo game remakesvideo gamesvideo games developed in japanvideo gaming
Koei Tecmo Couldn’t Salvage The Data for Ninja Gaiden Black And Ninja Gaiden II
Image: Koei Tecmo
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Last month, it was announced that the Nintendo Switch was getting a Ninja Gaiden trilogy release. But to the chagrin of some, this bundle includes Ninja Gaiden Sigma 1 and Sigma 2

That’s right, Ninja Gaiden Black and Ninja Gaiden II are not included. Announced in 2005, Ninja Gaiden Black was a reworked, harder version of the original 2004 game. The game was enhanced for the Xbox One X, but has been removed from Game Pass. Ninja Gaiden II was developed exclusively for the Xbox 360.

Ninja Gaiden Sigma 1 and Sigma 2 were altered PlayStation 3 re-releases, so for a “Master Collection,” many fans would prefer to play the non-Sigma games. 

In the most recent Weekly Famitsu, Team Ninja brand manager Fumihiko Yasuda explains why Ninja Gaiden Black and Ninja Gaiden II were not included in the collection.

“I am aware there are pros and cons,” Yasuda said. “For me personally, Ninja Gaiden II was my debut, and so I have a deep feeling for it. But there’s another reason for this choice. To be honest, there are only fragments of the data that remain. We couldn’t salvage them. However, when developing Sigma Plus and Sigma Plus 2 [for the PlayStation Vita], we got as much of this kind of data together as we could and organised it. Because we use utilise that is the reason why we selected Sigma.”

As Kotaku reported previously, perhaps this is why it’s been up to pirates to preserve old games. 

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.