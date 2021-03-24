Konami Closes 16 Of Its Sports Clubs In Japan Due To Covid-19

In Japan, Konami doesn’t only make video games. It also has a major chain of sports clubs. Gyms have been hit hard by the novel coronavirus pandemic, and Konami has to shutter a number of its locations.

Konami’s presence in sports is why the company has developed exercise games and been a major sponsor of athletics in Japan, especially gymnastics.

According to Kyodo News, sixteen Konami sports clubs will be by the end of May. The primary cause given is the continuing covid-19 pandemic and the decline of customers.

Locations across the country will be closed, including in Tokyo, Osaka, Niigata, Aichi, and more.

Konami has released videos stressing its commitment to safety during the pandemic, showing employees in face shields and masks as well as how social distancing is implemented while exercising.