Mudbray Is Only Happy When It Eats Dirt

Every Pokemon is interesting and worth talking about. I don’t play a ton of Pokemon, but I do enjoy the universe and I love learning more about the creatures in it. So, Here’s Another Pokemon! It’s Mudbray!

Mudbray Details

Type: Ground

Average Height: 3′ 03″

Average Weight: 110 kg.

First Added In Generation VII

Some folks are only happy when it rains. Other folks are just happy. And then there’s Mudbray, a small donkey who is only happy if you let it consume large quantities of dirt. If you don’t do this it will disobey your orders and just be miserable. Like what happens when I go more than a week without eating some pizza.

According to Pokedex entries found on Bulbapedia, Mudbray loves mud. It also loves eating dirt which it… turns into mud. Hmmm… Either this is a poop joke or it’s not actually EATING the dirt, but getting it wet and spitting it out as mud. I guess it would be a weird thing to put in a Pokedex that a Pokemon chews up dirt, then spits it out and rolls around in the mud it has created. Then again, Pokedex entries have contained far weirder facts. Maybe Mudbray has good PR people?

Mudbray doesn’t just like to eat and roll around in mud and dirt, it also wants to be showered in it. Daily. If it doesn’t get showered in mud often enough it will become stressed out. This mud isn’t only used for entertainment, as Mudbray covers its own hooves in the mud. Somehow this gives it more grip? I’ve walked through mud before. Real thick and goopy stuff too. When I left the mud and tried to walk on the grass I felt like I was on ice.

On a more depressing note, Mudbray were once found all around the world of Pokemon. However, it was nearly hunted to extinction. Why people in the Pokemon universe decided to start hunting a donkey, I have no idea. Give it a carrot and it will just carry stuff for you. Stop killing the donkeys. Please.

Random Facts

Some good news! Mudbray have been spotted in the Galar region, which seems to be a sign that their numbers are growing.

While it might look small, Mudbray can drag or carry stuff 50 times its own weight.

Best Comment From Last Week

“So it’s basically me with a little more earthquake prediction training?” -Sadowolf

I still don’t buy that it predicts earthquakes. It’s just creating them after it predicts them. It’s all scam. Subscribe to my YouTube channel “Deep Pokemon Lies” for more info!

Previously On Here’s Another Pokemon

