Nexon Is Investing $US1.5 ($2) Billion In Konami, Sega, Namco Bandai, And More

This week, Nexon announced that last year the company greenlit up to $US1.5 ($2) billion worth of investments in Konami Holdings, Bandai Namco Holdings, Sega Sammy Holdings, and Hasbro.

Founded in Seoul but now based in Tokyo, Nexon is one of the most successful game companies in Asia.

“We believe companies with strong, well-managed global IP are often overlooked and undervalued in a market that is narrowly focused on introductions of new IP,” said Owen Mahoney, President and CEO of Nexon. “These investments reflect our respect for management teams that create and grow global properties over a period of years and decades. We believe that each has potential to capitalise on the secular shift from linear formats to interactive entertainment.”

As of the end of 2020, the company had invested $US874 ($1,144) million — or 58 per cent of the authorised amount. The official press release does not breakdown how much was invested in each company. As South Korea’s Financial News (via tipster Sang) reports, Nexon said it has no plans to wholly acquire or manage these companies. It is, however, open to long-term partnerships.