Pyra And Mythra Join Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Later Today

Nintendo provided a deeper look at the latest fighters, Pyra and Mythra, getting added to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate on later today, during a new presentation by director Masahiro Sakurai today. Yes, they might be yet another set of sword fighters, but the duo’s complimentary move sets look like a really fun combination.

The Xenoblade Chronicles 2 heroes are utilised as a pair, with players able to start battles as either one and then transform into the other and back and forth as they please, similar to Zelda/Sheik. Pyra’s neutral special is a spinning flame attack that whips around more times the longer you charge it. She can also fling her fiery sword at opponents like a boomerang. Mythra’s special moves include a lightning blast that charges up to release a series of sword swipes, as well as a forward dash attack. Mythra will deal more damage while Pyra is better at knocking opponents off the stage, encouraging players to strategically shift between them as battles evolve.

Pyra/Mythra will be added alongside the Azurda stage, a flying dragon-like Titan characters ride on the back of as other Xenoblade Chronicles 2‘s other Titans and characters make appearances in the background. It’s also a dynamic level, meaning the shape will change as Azurda life and moves his head around, though it will have flatter omega and battlefield variations that remain static as well.

Pulling characters from Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is a bit of a deep cut after the arrival of Final Fantasy VII’s Sephiroth and Minecraft’s Steve/Alex. The 2017 action JRPG is the third game in the Xenoblade series, itself a spiritual successor to the Xenosaga trilogy on PS2, which was in-tern a sub-series spawned by Xenogears from the PS1. Pyra and Mythra aren’t completely alone though.

Smash Bros. started incorporating the series back on the Wii U and 3DS with Xenoblade Chronicles 1‘s protagonist Shulk. Sakurai said the team considered adding Xenoblade Chronicles 2‘s Rex alongside Pyra as an Ice Climbers-type team, but ultimately decided it was too complicated, so Rex will be added via a new Mii Fighter outfit instead, which will be part of the first Fighter Pass.

Four other Mii Fighter outfits are getting added as well. Three are from Monster Hunter in preparation for the release of Monster Hunter Rise. A fourth is Arthur from Ghosts ‘n Goblins. These will be part of the Fighter Pass Vol. 2, which has two more fighters in addition to Pyra/Mythra coming to it before the end of the year.