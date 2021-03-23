See Games Differently

Report: Microsoft Wants To Buy Discord For ‘Over $13 Billion’

2

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: March 23, 2021 at 2:31 pm -
Image: Kotaku
Bloomberg is reporting that Microsoft is one of several companies “in talks” to purchase chat and community platform Discord, for a price said to be in excess of $13 billion ($US10 billion).

The report says Microsoft is “in the running”, but that talks are continuing and no deal has yet been made. It’s not clear who exactly those other companies could be, though you wouldn’t need many hands to count the possibilities, and it’s said that both Epic and Amazon have had similar talks “in the past”.

Before you go assuming this is a done deal, the same report throws in word from one of their sources that “Discord is more likely to go public than sell itself”.

