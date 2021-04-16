Genshin Impact’s PS5 Version Drops April 28 With Version 1.5

If you’re looking at pretty anime people in anything less than 4K resolution, are you really looking at them? Genshin Impact’s native PlayStation 5 version launches with the April 15 release of version 1.5, giving you that sweet 4K support along with enhanced textures and faster loading times.

Detailed in a post on the PlayStation Blog, the Beneath the Light of Jadeite update brings new enemies, new events, and new friends to adventure with. We’ll meet Eula, the Spindrift Knight from Mondstadt, and Yanfei, a legal adviser from Liyue Harbour, both of whom sound lovely. It also introduces player housing, because just hanging out in the streets of Mondstadt makes you look like a hobo. Stop it.

My house looks exactly like this. (Screenshot: miHo Yo)

Me? I’m not the most avid Genshin Impact player, so I’ll admit a lot of the coming update doesn’t make much sense to me, but I do know I’m sick of launching the PS4 version on my PS5 when I try to play. And so I welcome news of a PS5 native version, so I can finally get those speedy loading times and enhanced resolutions that are the reason this massive reverse Oreo taco of a console is in my entertainment centre in the first place. Maybe this will be the push I need to finally get fully invested in the game.