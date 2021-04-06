See Games Differently

There Are Too Many Warhammer Video Games

Luke Plunkett

Published 2 hours ago: April 7, 2021 at 9:30 am -
Filed to:blood bowl tablet
chaoscreative worksdorngameslinux gamesmikeminiature wargamessilver towerspace marinetabletop gamestyranidwarhammerwarhammer 40000 specieswarhammer fantasywindows games
There Are Too Many Warhammer Video Games
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

Back in 2016, Mike wrote a blog called “There Are Far Too Many Warhammer Games”. In 2021, things have only got worse.

Here is a list of every Warhammer game — both 40K and fantasy — I could find that has been released or announced since 2014, the same year Mike started counting from:

Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon (2014)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf (2014)

Warhammer 40,000: Carnage (2014)

Warhammer 40,000: Storm of Vengeance (2014)

Space Hulk Ascension (2014)

Blood Bowl Tablet (2014)

Warhammer 40,000: Regicide (2015)

The Horus Heresy: Drop Assault (2015)

Warhammer 40,000: Deathwatch – Tyranid Invasion (2015)

Legacy of Dorn: Herald of Oblivion (2015)

Warhammer 40,000: Freeblade (2015)

Blood Bowl 2 (2015)

Mordheim: City of the Damned (2015)

Warhammer: The End Times – Vermintide (2015)

Blood Bowl: Kerrunch (2015)

Warhammer: Snotling Fling (2015)

Warhammer: Arcane Magic (2015)

Eisenhorn: Xenos (2016)

Battlefleet Gothic: Armada (2016)

Battlefleet Gothic: Leviathan (2016)

Warhammer 40,000: Eternal Crusade (2016)

Talisman: The Horus Heresy (2016)

Space Hulk (2016)

Total War: Warhammer (2016)

Man O’ War Corsair (2016)

Space Hulk: Deathwing (2017)

The Horus Heresy: Battle of Tallarn (2017)

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III (2017)

Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach (2017)

Total War: Warhammer II (2017)

Warhammer Quest 2 (2017)

Mordheim: Warband Skirmish (2017)

Warhammer: Doomwheel (2017)

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr (2018)

Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics of War (2018)

The Horus Heresy: Legions (2018)

Space Hulk: Tactics (2018)

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus (2018)

Citadel Combat Cards (2018)

Warhammer: Vermintide II (2018)

Blood Bowl: Death Zone (2018)

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realm War (2018)

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Champions (2018)

Battlefleet Gothic: Armada II (2019)

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Prophecy (2019, which is technically an expansion to 2018’s Martyr, but I’m counting it because it was standalone)

Warhammer: Chaosbane (2019)

Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest (2019)

The Horus Heresy: Betrayal at Calth (2020)

Necromunda: Underhive Wars (2020)

Warhammer 40,000: Dakka Squadron (2020)

Aeronautica Imperialis: Flight Command (2020)

Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister (2020)

Warhammer Quest: Silver Tower (2020)

Warhammer Underworlds: Online (2020)

Adeptus Titanicus: Dominus (2021)

Warhammer 40,000: Lost Crusade (2021)

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector (2021)

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (2021)

Necromunda: Hired Gun (2021)

Warhammer: Odyssey (2021)

Blood Bowl 3 (2021)

Total War: Warhammer III (2021)

Total War Battles: WARHAMMER (2021)

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground (2021)

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall (2021)

That is 65 games. In just seven years.

That is too many Warhammer games.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.