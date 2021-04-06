There Are Too Many Warhammer Video Games

Back in 2016, Mike wrote a blog called “There Are Far Too Many Warhammer Games”. In 2021, things have only got worse.

Here is a list of every Warhammer game — both 40K and fantasy — I could find that has been released or announced since 2014, the same year Mike started counting from:

Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon (2014)

Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf (2014)

Warhammer 40,000: Carnage (2014)

Warhammer 40,000: Storm of Vengeance (2014)

Space Hulk Ascension (2014)

Blood Bowl Tablet (2014)

Warhammer 40,000: Regicide (2015)

The Horus Heresy: Drop Assault (2015)

Warhammer 40,000: Deathwatch – Tyranid Invasion (2015)

Legacy of Dorn: Herald of Oblivion (2015)

Warhammer 40,000: Freeblade (2015)

Blood Bowl 2 (2015)

Mordheim: City of the Damned (2015)

Warhammer: The End Times – Vermintide (2015)

Blood Bowl: Kerrunch (2015)

Warhammer: Snotling Fling (2015)

Warhammer: Arcane Magic (2015)

Eisenhorn: Xenos (2016)

Battlefleet Gothic: Armada (2016)

Battlefleet Gothic: Leviathan (2016)

Warhammer 40,000: Eternal Crusade (2016)

Talisman: The Horus Heresy (2016)

Space Hulk (2016)

Total War: Warhammer (2016)

Man O’ War Corsair (2016)

Space Hulk: Deathwing (2017)

The Horus Heresy: Battle of Tallarn (2017)

Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War III (2017)

Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach (2017)

Total War: Warhammer II (2017)

Warhammer Quest 2 (2017)

Mordheim: Warband Skirmish (2017)

Warhammer: Doomwheel (2017)

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr (2018)

Warhammer 40,000: Gladius – Relics of War (2018)

The Horus Heresy: Legions (2018)

Space Hulk: Tactics (2018)

Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus (2018)

Citadel Combat Cards (2018)

Warhammer: Vermintide II (2018)

Blood Bowl: Death Zone (2018)

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Realm War (2018)

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Champions (2018)

Battlefleet Gothic: Armada II (2019)

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Prophecy (2019, which is technically an expansion to 2018’s Martyr, but I’m counting it because it was standalone)

Warhammer: Chaosbane (2019)

Warhammer: Chaos & Conquest (2019)

The Horus Heresy: Betrayal at Calth (2020)

Necromunda: Underhive Wars (2020)

Warhammer 40,000: Dakka Squadron (2020)

Aeronautica Imperialis: Flight Command (2020)

Warhammer 40,000: Battle Sister (2020)

Warhammer Quest: Silver Tower (2020)

Warhammer Underworlds: Online (2020)

Adeptus Titanicus: Dominus (2021)

Warhammer 40,000: Lost Crusade (2021)

Warhammer 40,000: Battlesector (2021)

Warhammer 40,000: Darktide (2021)

Necromunda: Hired Gun (2021)

Warhammer: Odyssey (2021)

Blood Bowl 3 (2021)

Total War: Warhammer III (2021)

Total War Battles: WARHAMMER (2021)

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Storm Ground (2021)

Warhammer Age of Sigmar: Tempestfall (2021)

That is 65 games. In just seven years.

That is too many Warhammer games.