Today, Atlus Celebrates Its Birthday

Famed role-playing game maker Atlus is celebrating a milestone. Today in 1986, the company was founded. Happy birthday Atlus!

In its early years, Atlus sold karaoke equipment before releasing its first game Puzzle Boy for the Game Boy in 1989. The company’s first arcade game, BlaZeon, followed three years later. During the 1990s, the company caused a national sensation after creating the first sticker picture machine.

Photo: YOSHIKAZU TSUNO / Staff, Getty Images

In 1999, Atlus even developed the world’s first automatic finger-nail printer, which was called the “Nail More” machine.

Atlus has left the sticker picture and nail-painting businesses far behind and has gone on to make beloved role-playing games with its Megami Tensei, Persona, and Etrian Odyssey franchises, among many, many others.

Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images), Getty Images

Atlus has had a long relationship with Sega, releasing the iconic Print Club sticker picture machine with the company, and in 2013 was acquired by it.

Can you believe it’s been over three decades? Atlus has had an interesting history so far, showing a company that isn’t afraid to evolve and grow. Here’s to the next!