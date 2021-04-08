Your Spring 2021 Anime Guide

Screenshot: Mappa | Kadokawa | Bakken Record

Spring is in the air! That only means one thing. Actually, it means several things, but one of them is that it’s time for a new season of anime.

What are you interested in? What are you watching? What are you not watching? Have a look and let us know in the comments down below.

Backflip!!

Studio: Zexcs

Genre: Drama, School, Sports, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: April 8

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A high school boy joins the rhythmic gymnastics team.

Battle Athletes ReStart!

Studio: Seven

Genre: Comedy, Sports, Sci-Fi

Premiere Date: April 10

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: A reboot of the 1990s anime, Battle Athletes ReStart! tells the story of a potato farmer who competes in an intergalactic athletics tournament.

Blue Reflection Ray

Studio: J.C. Staff

Genre: Drama, Magical Girl, School, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: April 9

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: The lives of two schoolgirls, with very different personalities, cross paths and change the world.

Burning Kabaddi

Studio: TMS | Domerica

Genre: Sports

Premiere Date: April 2

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A schoolboy finds his competitive passion light ablaze when he joins the school’s Kabaddi team.

Cardfight!! Vanguard | Overdress

Studio: Kinema Citrus | Kibuto Animaton | Studio Jemi

Genre: Adventure, Card Battle, Drama

Premiere Date: April 3

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: Card fight is back for more cards and more fighting.

Cestvs: The Roman Fighter

Studio: BN Pictures

Genre: Action, Drama, Historical

Premiere Date: April 14

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: Here’s an anime about Cestvs, who is, wait for it, a Roman fighter.

Combatants Will Be Dispatched!

Studio: J.C. Staff

Genre: Action, Comedy, Ecchi, Sci-Fi

Premiere Date: April 4

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: A nefarious organisation finds out that exploring an alien planet sure is harder than it seems, especially when its members are wacky.

Don’t Toy With Me, Miss Nagatoro

Studio: Telecom Animation Film

Genre: Comedy, School, Romantic Comedy

Premiere Date: April 10

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A sadistic schoolgirl makes her senpai’s life stressful not only because she loves teasing him, but also actually has a crush on him.

Dragon Goes House-Hunting

Studio: Signal.MD

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy

Premiere Date: April 4

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: If you thought looking for a house was hard, do it with a dragon.

Duel Masters: King

Studio: Brain’s Base

Genre: Action, Fantasy

Premiere Date: April 4

Where to Watch: Currently not available

What It’s About in One Sentence: Duel Masters is back with another card battle anime.

86: Eighty-Six

Studio: A-1 Pictures

Genre: Mecha, War

Premiere Date: April 10

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: In the Eighty-Six sector, troops protect the republic by commanding unmanned weapons into battle.

Fairy Ranmaru

Studio: Studio Comet

Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life, School

Premiere Date: April 8

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: Handsome anime dudes work at a bar that doesn’t take money, but rather, its patrons’ hearts.

Fruits Basket The Final

Studio: TMS Entertainment

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Supernatural, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: April 6

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: Fruits Basket is back for a third and final season.

Full Dive: The Ultimate Next-Gen Full Dive RPG Is Even Shittier than Real Life!

Studio: Engi

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Fantasy

Premiere Date: April 7

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: A high school student finds himself in the role-playing game Kiwame Quest, playing to stay alive.

Gloomy The Naughty Grizzly

Studio: TBA

Genre: Comedy

Premiere Date: April

Where to Watch: Currently not available

What It’s About in One Sentence: Well, here’s the story of a boy and a pink bear that’s trying to him kill.

Godzilla Singular Point

Studio: Bones x Orange

Genre: Action, Sci-Fi

Premiere Date: April 1

Where to Watch: Netflix (Japan)

What It’s About in One Sentence: A totally new series in which Godzilla and other kaiju do what they do best: destroy things.

Gokushufudo: The Way of the Househusband

Studio: J.C. Staff

Genre: Comedy

Premiere Date: April 8

Where to Watch: Netflix

What It’s About in One Sentence: A legendary yakuza boss retires from a life of crime to do housework and support his wife and her career.

Farewell, My Dear Cramer

Studio: Liden Films

Genre: Drama, School, Slice of Life, Sports

Premiere Date: April 4

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: Schoolgirls do their best on their school’s soccer team.

Hetalia World Stars

Studio: Studio Deen

Genre: Comedy, History

Premiere Date: April 1

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: Anime boys represent different countries and make geopolitics so handsome.

Higehiro

Studio: Project No. 9

Genre: Comedy, Drama, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: April 5

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A businessman takes a runaway schoolgirl under his wing and tries to help get her life back on track.

How Not to Summon a Demon Lord Season 2

Studio: Tezuka Productions | Okuruto Noboru

Genre: Comedy, Ecchi, Fantasy, Harem

Premiere Date: April 8

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season of an anime about a young man who ends up trapped in his favourite RPG with two female characters inadvertently becoming his slaves.

Joran The Princess of Snow and Blood

Studio: Bakken Record

Genre: Action, Drama, History, Supernatural

Premiere Date: April 6

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: Set in an alternative 1931 in which the Tokugawa Shogunate continues, a young woman searches for the murderer of her family.

Kingdom Season 3

https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=TLGGHh_bfPstfn4zMTAzMjAyMQ

Studio: Pierrot | Studio Signpost

Genre: Action, Drama

Premiere Date: April 4

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: Warriors join forces to change the history of China forever.

Koikimo

Studio: Nomad

Genre: Romantic Comedy

Premiere Date: April 5

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: After a schoolgirl saves a businessman, he gets creepy and wants to kiss her.

Kuro-Gyaru ni Natta kara Yujin to shite mita (Fucked By My Best Friend)

Studio: Elias

Genre: Comedy, Drama

Premiere Date: April 4

Where to Watch: Currently not available

What It’s About in One Sentence: Things get complicated when you find you find yourself turned into a tanned anime lady and your best friend starts bonking you.

Let’s Make a Mug Too

Studio: Nippon Animation

Genre: Comedy, School, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: April 2

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A girl moves to Gifu Prefecture and learns how to make pottery.

Mars Red

Studio: Signal-MD

Genre: Action, Drama, Historical, Horror, Supernatural

Premiere Date: April 5

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: Set in an alternate 1923, the Japanese government creates a task force to kill vampires and save us all.

Megalobox 2: Nomad

Studio: TMS Entertainment

Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi, Sports

Premiere Date: April 4

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: A machine-augmented fighter tries to put his life back together after spending years in a haze of booze and pills.

Moriarty The Patriot Part 2

Studio: Production I.G

Genre: Drama, Crime, Psychological

Premiere Date: April 4

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: The second season of the anime that follows William James Moriarty, who becomes Sherlock Holmes’ arch-rival.

My Hero Academia Season 5

Studio: Bones

Genre: Action, School, Superhero

Premiere Date: March 27

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: My Hero Academia is back for more anime heroism.

Odd Taxi

Studio: OLM, Inc.| P.I.C.S.

Genre: Comedy, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: April 5

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A walrus taxi driver around various passengers through the urban sprawl.

Osamake: Romcom Where The Childhood Friend Won’t Lose

Studio: Doga Kobo

Genre: Comedy, School, Romantic Comedy

Premiere Date: April 14

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A spurned high schooler decides to get even.

Pretty Boy Detective Club

Studio: Shaft

Genre: Comedy, Mystery

Premiere Date: April 10

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: A group of pretty anime boy detectives helps a young woman find a star she saw in the sky a decade ago.

The Saint’s Magic Power Is Omnipotent

Studio: Diomedéa

Genre: Adventure, Fantasy, Romance

Premiere Date: April 6

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: An office worker finds herself transported to a fantasy world, where he spends her time making magical potions instead of working at a computer.

SD Gundam World Heroes

Studio: Sunrise

Genre: Action, Mecha, Robot

Premiere Date: April 8

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: Adorable Gundam mecha have adventures all over the world, whether they are cute little samurai Gundam or sea-sailing pirate ones.

Seven Knights Revolution

Studio: Liden Films x Domerica

Genre: Adventure, Action, Fantasy, School

Premiere Date: April 4

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: One day a boy’s life changes, as it would, when he is saved by a girl with magical power she inherited from legendary knights.

Shadows House

Studio: Clover Works

Genre: Supernatural

Premiere Date: April 10

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: Living dolls spend their days waiting on faceless, soot-producing shadow masters.

Shaman King

Studio: Bridge

Genre: Action, Adventure, Comedy, Supernatural

Premiere Date: April 1

Where to Watch: Currently not available

What It’s About in One Sentence: Shamans, people able the ability to communicate with the supernatural, go head to head in hopes of being crowns the Shaman King.

Shinkansen Henkei Robo Shinkalion Z

Genre: Action, Adventure, Sci-Fi, Transforming robots

Premiere Date: April 9

Where to Watch: Currently not available

What It’s About in One Sentence: All aboard for the anime in which Japanese bullet trains transform into robots — or is it, robots transform into bullet trains…

The Slime Diaries

Studio: 8-bit

Genre: Adventure, Comedy, Fantasy, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: April 6

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: Enjoy the life and leisure of a girl who was reincarnated as a Slime.

SSSS.DYNAZENON

Studio: Trigger

Genre: Action, Adventure, Mecha, Robots, School, Sci-Fi

Premiere Date: April 2

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: This is the follow-up to the 2018 SSSS.Gridman, which had cool transforming robots, interesting characters, and excellent animation from Trigger.

Super Cub

Studio: Studio Kai

Genre: Drama, Slice of Life

Premiere Date: April 7

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: A schoolgirl life’s changes with she begins riding Japan’s most iconic scooter, the Super Cub, in what really seems like a serialized Honda commercial.

Those Snow White Notes

Studio: Shin-Ei Animation

Genre: Drama, Music

Premiere Date: April 2

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: Here’s an anime about a schoolboy and other students who are into playing the shamisen.

Tokyo Revengers

Studio: Liden Films

Genre: Action, School, Sci-Fi

Premiere Date: April 10

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A young man travels through time to save his girlfriend by joining a game filled with tough anime dudes who must spend lots of him styling their hair each morning.

To Your Eternity

Studio: Brain’s Base

Genre: Adventure, Supernatural

Premiere Date: April 12

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: A shapeshifter takes the form of a dying boy and goes on adventures.

Vivy: Fluorite Eye’s Song

Studio: Wit Studio

Genre: Drama, Sci-Fi

Premiere Date: April 3

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: An A.I. songstress is tasked by a teddy bear from the future with helping to prevent an inevitable war between humankind and artificial intelligence.

Welcome to Demon School! Iruma-kun Season 2

Studio: BN Pictures

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy

Premiere Date: April 17

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll

What It’s About in One Sentence: Demon school is back in session for Iruma-kun.

The World Ends with You: The Animation

Studio: DOMERICA × SHIN-EI ANIMATION

Genre: Adventure, Supernatural

Premiere Date: April 8

Where to Watch: Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: The stylish Square Enix game is now a stylish anime.

Yasuke

Studio: Mappa

Genre: Action, Adventure, Historical, Supernatural

Premiere Date: April 29

Where to Watch: Netflix

What It’s About in One Sentence: Based on the historical figure Yasuke, this anime tells the story of a former warrior turned boatsman who is drawn back into the fight.

Yokai Watch

Studio: OLM

Genre: Comedy, Supernatural

Premiere Date: April 9

Where to Watch: Currently not available

What It’s About in One Sentence: A new season of Yokai Watch is back, rebooted for more anime hijinks.

Zombie Land Saga: Revenge

Studio: Mappa

Genre: Comedy, Idol, Supernatural

Premiere Date: April 8

Where to Watch: Crunchyroll, Funimation

What It’s About in One Sentence: The zombies-turned-idols are back, ready to dance, make music, and be morbid.