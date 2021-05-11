See Games Differently

Evangelion World Closes At Japanese Theme Park

Brian Ashcraft

Published 1 hour ago: May 11, 2021 at 8:00 pm -
Filed to:animation
anime and mangacreative worksevangelionfuji q highlandfunimationgainaxlivedoormecha anime and manganeon genesis evangeliontatsunoko productiontoonami
Evangelion World Closes At Japanese Theme Park
Screenshot: [email protected]
To sign up for our daily newsletter covering the latest news, features and reviews, head HERE. For a running feed of all our stories, follow us on Twitter HERE. Or you can bookmark the Kotaku Australia homepage to visit whenever you need a news fix.

If you didn’t visit, you missed your chance. The Evangelion World attraction at the Fuji-Q Highland amusement park closed this past Sunday.

The news was announced via the park’s official Twitter. As Kotaku previously posted, Evangelion World included a bust of a life-sized EVA-01 unit, clocking in at around 9.14 m tall. ANN adds that the area also had a one-to-one scale Entry Plug cockpit, life-sized character statues, a small video theatre, a museum, and a souvenir shop.

Opening in 2010, Evangelion World cost approximately $US1.4 ($2) million to build. Livedoor News reports that the closure was sparked by the need to free up space for a new rollercoaster.

The simulator ride Evangelion the Flight, which opened at the theme park last year, however, will remain open. 

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.