Evangelion World Closes At Japanese Theme Park

If you didn’t visit, you missed your chance. The Evangelion World attraction at the Fuji-Q Highland amusement park closed this past Sunday.

The news was announced via the park’s official Twitter. As Kotaku previously posted, Evangelion World included a bust of a life-sized EVA-01 unit, clocking in at around 9.14 m tall. ANN adds that the area also had a one-to-one scale Entry Plug cockpit, life-sized character statues, a small video theatre, a museum, and a souvenir shop.

Opening in 2010, Evangelion World cost approximately $US1.4 ($2) million to build. Livedoor News reports that the closure was sparked by the need to free up space for a new rollercoaster.

The simulator ride Evangelion the Flight, which opened at the theme park last year, however, will remain open.