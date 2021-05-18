See Games Differently

GTA V Arrives On Xbox Series S/X And PlayStation 5 On November 11

Ash Parrish

Ash Parrish

Published 59 mins ago: May 19, 2021 at 12:30 am -
Filed to:action adventure games
creative worksentertainment culturegrand theft autogrand theft auto iiigrand theft auto vgtarock starrockstar advanced game enginerockstar gamesvideo gamesvideo gamingwindows games
GTA V Arrives On Xbox Series S/X And PlayStation 5 On November 11
On November 11, you'll be able to own GTA V on yet another console generation. (Image: Rockstar Games)

Today, Rockstar announced Grand Theft Auto V, a game with almost as many releases as Skyrim, will be arriving on current gen systems November 11.

“The expanded and enhanced versions of Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online are arriving on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with new features and more,” Rockstar said.

Additionally, PS5 users will be able to play a standalone version of GTA Online for free for the first three months after release. Rockstar is also giving PlayStation Plus users a tidy sum of $US1,000,000 ($1,287,000) in GTA bucks every month until GTA V’s November release. That should be enough to add a few decent vehicles to your fleet.

Rockstar teased upcoming content centered on Grand Theft Auto III in celebration of the game’s 20th birthday.

“Plus, in honour of the upcoming 20th anniversary of the genre defining Grand Theft Auto III, we’ll have even more fun surprises to share — including some specifically for GTA Online players,” Rockstar wrote.

.

More From Kotaku Australia

About the Author

Ash Parrish

Ash Parrish

Kotaku Staff Writer and Hornt Correspondent - Fanfiction Novelist - Unapologetically Black - Diversity Gelatinous Cube

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.