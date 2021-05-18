GTA V Arrives On Xbox Series S/X And PlayStation 5 On November 11

Today, Rockstar announced Grand Theft Auto V, a game with almost as many releases as Skyrim, will be arriving on current gen systems November 11.

“The expanded and enhanced versions of Grand Theft Auto V and Grand Theft Auto Online are arriving on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S with new features and more,” Rockstar said.

Additionally, PS5 users will be able to play a standalone version of GTA Online for free for the first three months after release. Rockstar is also giving PlayStation Plus users a tidy sum of $US1,000,000 ($1,287,000) in GTA bucks every month until GTA V’s November release. That should be enough to add a few decent vehicles to your fleet.

Rockstar teased upcoming content centered on Grand Theft Auto III in celebration of the game’s 20th birthday.

“Plus, in honour of the upcoming 20th anniversary of the genre defining Grand Theft Auto III, we’ll have even more fun surprises to share — including some specifically for GTA Online players,” Rockstar wrote.

