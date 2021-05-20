Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart Comes With A Huge List Of Accessibility Options

When Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart arrives on PlayStation 5 next month, it’ll do so with an extensive suite of accessibility options, designed to help folks enjoy the game no matter their personal limitations.

“Insomniac Games is dedicated to creating games that have a positive and lasting influence on people’s lives,” the studio said on its official website. “This includes developing games that are playable and inclusive for people from a wide range of backgrounds.”

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart comes with a traditional set of difficulty levels ranging from Rookie Recruit (beginner) to Renegade Legends (expert), but it also allows players to customise their experience with gameplay adjustments like auto-aim and lock-on. Additionally, almost every action can be switched between a hold or an on/off toggle. There’s even an option to keep you from falling off ledges if you, like me, are gravitationally challenged when it comes to action-heavy platforming games.

Screenshot: Insomniac Games

Some of the coolest accessibility features, however, have to do with visuals. In Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, it’s possible to enable high contrast backgrounds to better differentiate between elements of the environment as well as individual shaders for your playable character, enemies, interactables, and collectibles. You can also toggle things like depth of field and screen shake if those give you trouble.

Fnally, you’ll be able to completely do away with the unique features of the DualSense controller if necessary, with various levels of intensity for the adaptive triggers and haptic feedback system. In fact, the entire controller layout is customisable, so remap those buttons to your heart’s content.

“We’re excited about the future of accessibility and the continued expansion of inclusive features,” Insomniac Games added. “We’re able to transfer new features from game to game and are building a foundation that will grow our accessibility features and allow our games to reach more players. This is a key part of our mission to enrich the lives of people from a wide range of backgrounds and abilities.”

This is just a small taste of what Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart will have to offer, so be sure to check out Insomniac’s full list for a complete look at the game’s accessibility offerings.