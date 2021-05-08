Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 Delayed Only On PS5 Due To ‘Unforeseen Technical Issues’

So here’s a weird thing. The next entry in the Sniper Ghost Warrior series was supposed to come out next month on PS5, PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. But now the PS5 version has been delayed with no new release date given for vague technical issues. All other versions, including PS4, will release as planned.

The PS5 version was supposed to be out on June 4 alongside all the other ports. Developer and publisher CI Games announced the delay yesterday and explained in a statement on Twitter that it was caused by “unforeseen technical issues.”

Some important news for our PS5 players pic.twitter.com/EuDT0GymiO — Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 | Coming June 4th (@SGWContracts) May 7, 2021

“It is with regret that we must today announce the delay of the PS5 version of Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2,” explained CI Games. “This is the result of unforeseen technical issues that we’ve only very recently discovered. ” In a statement shared by VG 24/7, CI Games also said it was working the “…platform holder and engine provider to resolve the problems as soon as feasibly possible…”

To make up for this delay, CI Games will provide the first DLC map to all players on all platforms for free when it releases. And players on PS5 who buy the PS4 version of the game will be able to upgrade for free to the next-gen port when it eventually releases.

I don’t know much about the Sniper Ghost Warrior series, though I have heard from some folks I trust that it’s like Hitman and Splinter Cell tossed into a blender with some snipers. Sounds neat. But if you wanted to play the PS5 version of this game, you’ll have to wait or play the PS4 version instead via backward compatibility.

Sniper Ghost Warrior Contracts 2 releases on June 4 on PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.

.