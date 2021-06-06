See Games Differently

Car Crashes Into Japanese Arcade, Thankfully No One Was Hurt

Brian Ashcraft

Published 1 day ago: June 6, 2021 at 9:00 pm -
Filed to:arcade
disaster accidentlivedoorracing video games
Car Crashes Into Japanese Arcade, Thankfully No One Was Hurt
Screenshot: [email protected]

Last week in Hiroshima, a sedan plowed into an arcade at a little after 9 pm, knocking over a row of bicycles and smashing through glass. The game centre was still in operation, and fortunately, no one in the car or arcade was hurt.

In the above image from FNN, you can see the car came to a stop next to a row of crane game machines. Besides the 20-year-old-driver, there were four other passengers, with the youngest being 15.

Screenshot: FNN@YouTube Screenshot: [email protected]

“There was a bang,” said someone in the accident shop. “A really loud noise. Glass scattered everywhere.”

As you can see, there was scaffolding in front of the arcade. Check out the full news report below:

According to Livedoor, there was heavy rain, and authorities are investigating whether the driver was speeding and lost control of the car. 

