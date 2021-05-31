Deleted Post Says Xbox Will Have Dolby Vision Exclusivity For ‘Two Years’

When the Xbox Series X and S were announced, one of the features touted by Microsoft was their support for Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos sound. One of the things Microsoft didn’t announce at the time, however, was that the partnership was apparently exclusive.

According to a now-deleted post on the French Xbox Wire, which was saved by Google Cache, the Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technologies will be exclusive to the Microsoft ecosystem for two years.

Dolby Vision has been available to those on the Xbox Insider ring since mid-May. Despite some initial hiccups with the implementation, Dolby Vision should be an improvement over regular HDR. Dolby Vision provides scene-by-scene data so TVs can constantly adjust for the correct colour, contrast and brightness of what’s on screen at any given moment, instead of mapping based on static metadata profile that covers the entirety of a piece of content. In short, it enables a more accurate, vivid picture on a moment-to-moment basis, provided your TV is capable of displaying it.

“Dolby Vision goes beyond classic HDR and delivers brightness, contrast, colour, and depth that impress. Bright areas can be up to 40 times deeper, and black levels are 10 times deeper,” a translation of the original Xbox Wire post added.

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support was announced for the next-gen Xbox before their launch, but it’s only recently that the feature has actually been enabled in the real world. There are some caveats: as Gizmodo Australia found during its Sony X90J test last week, you can’t have Dolby Vision and 4K/120Hz support at the same time, only 4K/60Hz.

TV manufacturers are working on fixing that, however. But we also don’t whether games have to be fully optimised to take advantage of Dolby Vision, or if games will just start displaying all HDR content in Dolby Vision on capable TVs, like they did earlier this year when a beta version of the feature went live.

For now, a list on the Dolby website notes that Cyberpunk 2077, Immortals Fenyx Rising, Call of Duty Warzone, DiRT 5, and Gears 5 all support Dolby Vision.

The original French Xbox Wire post had a small visual mockup to hype the difference between SDR content and Dolby Vision content — which isn’t really that useful, but the video has been reuploaded online so you can see for yourself.

While Dolby Atmos sound is also part of this deal, that one is less of a kicker since the PS5 has its 3D audio, which works with any brand of headset. Dolby Atmos on Xbox is a separate license, and while the Xbox-Dolby partnership gives Xbox Wireless Headset owners a free trial until September 30, 2021, anyone wanting improved sound will have to purchase Dolby Atmos after that point. Sony’s 3D solution for the PS5, meanwhile, is free for all owners regardless of hardware.