Netflix’s Resident Evil Casts A Great Albert Wesker

Netflix announced today that Lance Reddick has been cast as baddie Albert Wesker in the upcoming live-action Resident Evil series. Alongside that bombshell, Netflix announced five other actresses who will be starring in the series.

Been dying to announce this. Get ready to enter New Raccoon City with the cast of RESIDENT EVIL: LANCE REDDICK / ELLA BALINSKA / TAMARA SMART / SIENA AGUDONG / ADELINE RUDOLPH / PAOLA NUNEZ. #GeekedWeek pic.twitter.com/ULKEFuYdAr — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) June 11, 2021

The live-action series was first announced by the streamer in August of 2020. At the time we didn’t know much about it, besides that it would be focused on the “Wesker kids.” Now we know more about the series and how Albert Wesker and his children all fit in.

The series will tell a new story, not seen in the games, set across two different timelines. One timeline will feature 14-year-old sisters Billie and Jade Wesker as they move to New Raccoon City. Soon after arriving, the two sisters learn that the town is hiding secrets and their dad, Albert Wekser, might have some of his own too. The show’s other timeline is set over 10 years later and features a world infested with deadly monsters. Humanity is dying. The adult Jade is trying to survive and is still dealing with her father’s secrets and her own past.

That sounds like a wild and strange setup for a Resident Evil show, but then again the entire franchise is bizarre and campy. So why not do a show about the daughters of Albert Wesker learning about how evil their dad is and split it across two different timelines? Sure! Why not.

Read More: Dissecting The Ridiculousness Of Resident Evil Village

The series will be eight episodes long and is being produced by Supernatural executive producer and co-showrunner Andrew Dabb. No release date for the show was given. Starring alongside the wonderful Lance Reddick, who has appeared in other games like Destiny, are five actresses: Adeline Rudolph, Siena Agudong, Paola Núñez, Tamara Smart, and Ella Balinska.

This isn’t the first Resident Evil series from Netflix. In July, the new animated series Resident Evil: Infinite Darkness will launch. This one is CG and stars Leon Kennedy. And before all this, back in 2019, Deadline reported that Netflix was trying to make another Resident Evil show. And even before that, back in 2014, Variety reported on another attempt at a Resident Evil show.

Who knew some folks in Hollywood loved campy zombie games so much?