Nvidia Didn’t Mess Around With Its RTX 3080 Ti, 3070 Ti Launch

2
Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Published 1 hour ago: June 1, 2021 at 3:27 pm -
Filed to:computex 2021
nvidiartx 3080 ti
Nvidia Didn’t Mess Around With Its RTX 3080 Ti, 3070 Ti Launch
Image: Nvidia (YouTube)

Buying new GPUs is next to impossible these days, but that didn’t stop Nvidia from unveiling a new flagship GPU in the RTX 3080 Ti — along with a host of new announcements and features.

The stream began with an unusual announcement: Nvidia had made a Microsoft Flight Simulator mod. The company wasn’t able to host their in-person briefings in Taipei due to COVID, so someone within the company recreated a more accurate version of Taipei for Microsoft Flight Simulator — and the company would be releasing it for free after their Computex keynote.

Once the keynote began proper, Nvidia immediately dove into new gaming announcements for existing RTX owners. The first was Dying: 1983, a Japanese inspired horror puzzler from Nekcom, which would be getting support for ray-tracing and Nvidia’s AI-upscaling technology, DLSS.

It’s not known whether the game will be released in English at this stage, although given the ambient noise behind the trailer, I think it might work a hell of a lot better without.

Rainbow 6: Siege is also getting DLSS, further boosting frame rates in the esports-centric shooter. Ubisoft’s Counter-Strike-esque tactical shooter was already pretty well optimised, and while Nvidia showed examples where Siege enjoyed almost double frame rates at 4K, this should help boost performance for those playing at lower resolutions.

rtx 3080 ti
Image: Nvidia

New footage was also revealed for Icarus, the New Zealand-made survival game from Dean Hall’s studio, Rocketwerkz. Like everything with Nvidia, Icarus will be getting DLSS and raytracing support. Red Dead Redemption 2, a game notorious for pushing PCs to their limit, is also getting DLSS support (but not raytracing). No Man’s Sky, Wrench and Into the Radius were also announced as getting DLSS support in VR, although those titles had already been announced prior to Computex. Nvidia Reflex support was also being extended to more games, including CrossFire HD and Escape from Tarkov. 

From there, new ultra-thin RTX 3080 laptops were unveiled. The Alienware x15 was the first model, a 15.9mm thin laptop with a 1440p screen and a RTX 3080 Max-Q graphics card.

rtx 3080 ti
Image: Nvidia/Computex 2021

A showcase of Nvidia’s Omniverse to create machinima was highlighted next, showcasing new techniques for motion capture, facial animations and livestreaming multiple characters into a scene.

The RTX 3080 Ti was then finally announced as Nvidia’s “new flagship gaming GPU,” meaning that the RTX 3090 will largely be targeted (and further priced towards) workstation users.

Nvidia began the pitch for the RTX 3080 Ti by highlighting that it was 1.5x faster than the RTX 2080 Ti, and a good replacement for users who invested in the GTX 1080 Ti years ago.

It’ll be priced at $US1199 internationally, with Australian pricing to be announced. 

Image: Nvidia

To sweeten the announcement, Nvidia showed footage of DOOM Eternal running at 4K with ray-tracing and DLSS enabled. The features are due to be patched into DOOM Eternal as a free update, although your mileage with performance will vary depending on your system.

An 8GB RTX 3070 Ti was also announced, with this card pitched as a 1.5x improvement on the RTX 2070 Super. Nvidia didn’t provide any guidance on the 3070 Ti compared to the existing RTX 3070 or 3080 cards, although the RTX 3070 Ti will be priced at $US599 globally. It’ll launch from June 10.

rtx 3070 ti
Image: Nvidia

After the GPU announcements, Nvidia wrapped the gaming segment of their Computex keynote to transition into AI. When Nvidia announces local pricing and availability for their RTX 3080 Ti and RTX 3070 Ti, we’ll let you know.

This post is being updated live.

About the Author

Alex Walker

Alex Walker

Alex Walker is the editor of Kotaku Australia and is known for his work covering video games, industry issues, technology and esports. He has written for ABC Technology & Games, games.on.net, PC Powerplay, Techly, Gizmodo Australia, Lifehacker Australia and more.

Comments

  • Oh Shiney, what a nice mythological thing they created.

    Unless they have a solution to GPU supply and demand issues… the card will never actually exist in the reality of consumers.

    Reply

    • This isn’t true, really. Not all consumers have one, but presumably with cards flying off shelves, a tremendous number *do* have them (either the NVidia 30x series or a 6800/6900).

      Reply
