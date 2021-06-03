See Games Differently

Professional Photographer Takes Excellent New Pokémon Snap Pictures

Brian Ashcraft

Published 2 hours ago: June 3, 2021 at 8:30 pm -
Filed to:creative works
new pokemon snappokemonpokemon snaprail shootersred bullrole playing video gamesvideo gamesvideo games developed in japan
Professional Photographer Takes Excellent New Pokémon Snap Pictures

This makes sense as the game is about a Pokémon photographer.

New Pokémon Snap is about a Pokémon photographer who takes photos of Pocket Monsters. But what happens with a real pro turns his or her eye on the game?

Ayato is a professional photographer who shoots for Red Bull in Japan as well as D. League, a professional dance league. Recently on Twitter, he’s been posting New Pokémon Snap photos he took in-game, using the header and tag プロカメラマンが本気で挑むポケモンスナップチャレンジ, which translates as “Pro photographer earnestly tackling the New Pokémon Snap challenge.” 

In an interview with IT Media, Ayato talked about how playing Pokémon Snap as a kid impacted him and how he never tired of the game, remembering the fun of timing the shutter and capturing an image. “It was from that point I got interested in photography, and I borrowed a camera from my parents and began taking pics of scenery.” From then, he began his journey to becoming a professional photographer as an adult.” 

Ayato purchased New Pokémon Snap at launch and then set out to take the best photos he could.

For more wonderful photos, have a look at Ayato’s Twitter

The above tweets and images were used with permission. 

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.