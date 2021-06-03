Professional Photographer Takes Excellent New Pokémon Snap Pictures

This makes sense as the game is about a Pokémon photographer.
New Pokémon Snap is about a Pokémon photographer who takes photos of Pocket Monsters. But what happens with a real pro turns his or her eye on the game?
Ayato is a professional photographer who shoots for Red Bull in Japan as well as D. League, a professional dance league. Recently on Twitter, he’s been posting New Pokémon Snap photos he took in-game, using the header and tag プロカメラマンが本気で挑むポケモンスナップチャレンジ, which translates as “Pro photographer earnestly tackling the New Pokémon Snap challenge.”
In an interview with IT Media, Ayato talked about how playing Pokémon Snap as a kid impacted him and how he never tired of the game, remembering the fun of timing the shutter and capturing an image. “It was from that point I got interested in photography, and I borrowed a camera from my parents and began taking pics of scenery.” From then, he began his journey to becoming a professional photographer as an adult.”
Ayato purchased New Pokémon Snap at launch and then set out to take the best photos he could.
やっぱり寄りで撮る写真がいちばん好き????#ポケモンスナップ #Newポケモンスナップ #NewPokemonSnap pic.twitter.com/Yitbu1rvjH
— AYATO.(ポケスナのすがた) (@ayato28_ps) May 24, 2021
【プロカメラマンが本気で挑む！ポケモンスナップチャレンジ】6日目
ホウオウでた????✨
【迫力/表情】を見せたい時は寄り、
【空間/サイズ感】を見せたい時は引き、
で撮るとよりその雰囲気が出るのでおすすめ????#ポケスナ部#ポケモンスナップ #Newポケモンスナップ #NewPokemonSnap https://t.co/LtEWFAH1Cs pic.twitter.com/mp3mhEb3pD
— AYATO. (@AYATO28) May 5, 2021
【プロカメラマンが本気で挑む！ポケモンスナップチャレンジ】1日目
レタッチ機能でこだわりすぎてストーリー全然進めない☺︎
半目のヤミカラス眠そうでお気に入り????#Newポケモンスナップ https://t.co/YaAf2OdNN5 pic.twitter.com/31pnK3nRQb
— AYATO. (@AYATO28) April 30, 2021
セレビィ4匹出てきて変な声出ました????????????#ポケモンスナップ #Newポケモンスナップ #NewPokemonSnap #ポケスナエモ写部 pic.twitter.com/cAKFjtfDGh
— AYATO.(ポケスナのすがた) (@ayato28_ps) May 8, 2021
【プロカメラマンが本気で挑む！ポケモンスナップチャレンジ】7日目
ポケスナ用アカウント作ったので本日からはこちらで！
緑の時からの相棒がついに満足いく形で撮れた????
アローラの姿に変わってもカッコ良い#ポケスナ部#ポケモンスナップ #Newポケモンスナップ #NewPokemonSnap https://t.co/CAL0G3lI9o pic.twitter.com/b1iLYJeWG0
— AYATO.(ポケスナのすがた) (@ayato28_ps) May 6, 2021
こうやって見上げることなかなかないから新鮮????#ポケモンスナップ #Newポケモンスナップ #NewPokemonSnap #ポケスナエモ写部#Newポケモンスナップ発売記念キャンペーン pic.twitter.com/03C1kdlNP1
— AYATO.(ポケスナのすがた) (@ayato28_ps) May 12, 2021
【プロカメラマンが本気で挑む！ポケモンスナップチャレンジ】4日目
ストーリー全クリしました????
ここからは各ステージのレベル上げしてより幅広い写真狙っていく！
いつもいいねやリツイートありがとうございます????♂️#ポケスナ部#ポケモンスナップ #Newポケモンスナップ #NewPokemonSnap https://t.co/TDIohtscVv pic.twitter.com/4FG4pCC1aS
— AYATO. (@AYATO28) May 3, 2021
カッケェ????#ポケモンスナップ #Newポケモンスナップ #NewPokemonSnap pic.twitter.com/xZmUlyRjVs
— AYATO.(ポケスナのすがた) (@ayato28_ps) May 27, 2021
襟巻きトカゲは水の上走るもんね！#ポケモンスナップ #Newポケモンスナップ #NewPokemonSnap #ポケスナエモ写部#Newポケモンスナップ発売記念キャンペーン pic.twitter.com/dPkPkHnnyP
— AYATO.(ポケスナのすがた) (@ayato28_ps) May 14, 2021
進化しても動き方同じなのエモい????????#ポケモンスナップ #Newポケモンスナップ #NewPokemonSnap #ポケスナエモ写部#Newポケモンスナップ発売記念キャンペーン pic.twitter.com/sWvRosm2fV
— AYATO.(ポケスナのすがた) (@ayato28_ps) May 13, 2021
【プロカメラマンが本気で挑む！ポケモンスナップチャレンジ】3日目
人に会うたびにポケモンスナップ頑張ってね楽しみにしてるって言われるようになったから気合入ってます????
フシギダネ出てきた嬉しい#ポケスナ部#ポケモンスナップ #Newポケモンスナップ #NewPokemonSnap https://t.co/r0QnquJn0g pic.twitter.com/bERhfVfJBZ
— AYATO. (@AYATO28) May 2, 2021
For more wonderful photos, have a look at Ayato’s Twitter.
The above tweets and images were used with permission.
