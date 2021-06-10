Rogue One’s Crew Is Finally Getting The Star Wars Figures They Deserve

Back when Rogue One: A Star Wars Story — and therefore, because it’s a Star Wars movie, its oodles upon oodles of merchandise — was coming out, Hasbro had yet to introduce its game-changing “photoreal” face-printing technology, which meant your action figures of Jyn Erso, Cassian Andor, and pals didn’t perhaps look as great as they could.

Hell, the gang wasn’t even all there! Only Jyn, Cassian, and K-2SO got figures in Hasbro’s 6″ scaled Black Series line in time for the movie’s release, with Chirrut and Baze not getting figures until later, and Riz Ahmed’s poor, heroic Bodhi Rook not getting one at all. All that’s changing later this year though, with a major refresh that brings the Rogue One figures back in line with Hasbro’s current Star Wars output… alongside some new faces. Check out the updated figures below, compared to their originals!

Jyn Erso, Before and After

Much of the crew that received figures in 2016 and 2017 will basically be the exact same figures in terms of articulation and accessories, just with updated head sculpts that utilise Hasbro’s “photoreal” printing, first introduced in 2019. That means Jyn essentially looks like she did five years ago, except that now she has a much better likeness of star Felicity Jones.

Jyn Accessories

Based on her appearance on the planet Jedha in the movie, Jyn comes with a removable hood and her trusty blaster pistol.

Cassian Andor, Before and After

Cassian, meanwhile, is not based on the jacketed figure depicting his Eadu outfit, but a previous three-pack exclusive depicting him in the clothes we see him wearing for much of the movie.

Cassian Accessories

He comes with his trusty rifle, which, just like in the film, can be broken down from a full rifle into a handheld blaster.

K-2SO, Before and After

K-2SO might not be able to benefit from photoreal printing — as much as I’d to see Hasbro try, for no reason at all, to spray paint Alan Tudyk’s eyeballs onto K2’s head — but you can’t re-release the Rogue One crew without him!

What Lovely Eyes You Have, K2

That’s not to say there aren’t some changes, however. The original figure was based on pre-release material, meaning K2 had red-dotted eyes in figure form that he didn’t have in the final film.

Baze Malbus, Before and After

Baze Malbus was, even with the old-style face painting, one of the more impressive sculpts in the Black Series line at the time. Now, he looks even better.

Baze Accessories

And, of course, he still comes with his big-as-hell blaster cannon, ready to lay waste to some Imperial scum!

Chirrut Îmwe, Before and After

Naturally following Baze up is Chirrut, who retains everything from his original release, including a material skirt to his lower half so he can do all the cool Force-sensitive martial artist moves he needs to do.

Chirrut Accessories

For when fancy footwork doesn’t do the trick, he still packs a punch with his staff and crossbow blaster, however.

Bodhi Rook, at Last!

Rounding out the main crew is Riz Ahmed’s plucky ex-Imperial pilot Bodhi, who is actually an entirely new figure in the Black Series, having never joined his fellow Rogues in the line when the movie was coming out. How rude, Hasbro!

Bodhi Accessories

At least now he’s vindicated, not just getting a fancy new sculpt, but accessories like a blaster pistol and a material communications cord to unspool from his backpack, like he does in the climactic assault on Scarif in the film.

Blue Leader, Reporting In

Bodhi’s not the only new figure in this new fifth anniversary wave, however. While the 3.75″ Vintage Collection line is getting his Blue Leader X-Wing this year, Ben Daniels’ heroic X-Wing pilot, General Antoc Merrick, is joining the Black Series.

Merrick Accessories

Merrick includes a new modified flight suit — as Hasbro noted, the first time it’s done a Rebel flight suit that isn’t neon orange — as well as a removable helmet and a blaster pistol.

Project Stardust’s Architect

Last, and by no means least, Mads Mikkelsen’s Galen Erso will be rounding out the wave. Although like Bodhi and Merrick this is an all-new figure in the line, admittedly, his likeness… is perhaps not as well captured as the others, but, maybe he’ll look less like Elon Musk in-hand?

Galen Accessories

Galen comes with an interesting accessory at least — one he didn’t have in the movie, but one he’s closely connected to. The Death Star plans, ready to pass on over to his daughter, now with his key structural weakness highlighted for the Rebels to assault. D’aww.

Pre-orders for the new Rogue One Black Series figures will go live tomorrow, June 11, at 3:00 a.m. AEST. Jyn, Cassian, Baze, Chirrut, Bodhi, and K-2SO will be available from Hasbro Pulse, while Galen Erso and and Antoc Merrick will be available exclusively at Target U.S. Stay tuned for news of an Australian release.