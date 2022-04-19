See Games Differently

Lego Star Wars DLCs Add Rogue One, Classic ’90s Minifigs

Zack Zwiezen

Published 53 mins ago: April 20, 2022 at 9:15 am -
Filed to:action adventure games
bodhi rook cassian andor kcassian andorcreative worksentertainment culturefictionfictional charactersguardians of the whillshuman interestkrennic didlego star warslego star wars the skywalker sagaleia han solo darth vaderleia han solo darth vader landoLuke Skywalkerorson krennicRogue Onesleazebagganostar wars video gamestt gameswindows games
Lego Star Wars DLCs Add Rogue One, Classic ’90s Minifigs
Image: Lucasfilm / Disney / TT Games

Today, 12 new characters become available in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga via two new character DLC packs. One is based on the movie Rogue One, while the other draws inspiration from the classic Lego Star Wars minifigs from late 1999. Both packs are available now across all platforms.

Starting today, you can now purchase and install either the “Classic Characters Pack” or the “Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Pack.” Each costs $US3 ($4). (Players who already own the $US15 ($21) Character Collection Pass get them for no extra cost.)

Once installed, you’ll be able to play as most of the cast from the 2016 spin-off film, Rogue One. Or, if you prefer the classic look of the ‘90s-era Lego minifigs, you can now play as retro-inspired variants of popular heroes like Han Solo and Leia.

Here’s the full list:

Classic Characters Pack

  • Luke Skywalker
  • Princess Leia
  • Han Solo
  • Darth Vader
  • Lando Calrissian

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Pack

  • Jyn Erso
  • Bodhi Rook
  • Cassian Andor
  • K-2SO
  • Chirrut Îmwe
  • Baze Malbus
  • Director Krennic

Did this game need 12 more characters? Probably not, considering Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga has a lot of characters already in it. Over 375, in fact. From Yaddle to Luke Skywalker and many, many more, nearly every obscure and popular alien, hero, and villain from a galaxy far, far away is playable in the latest Lego adventure from TT Games. And now, well, you can add a dozen more to the list.

However, neither pack adds any characters who are still missing, including everyone’s favourite bar-crawling denizen of Coruscant: the death-stick dealer Sleazebaggano. A true shame. But hey, at least they made sure to include that creepy ghost droid that might have killed a pregnant woman! Who even needs the cool, rule-breaking Jedi Master, Quinlan Vos, anyway? (TT Games, I do. Please add him. Thank you.)

Read More: Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga: 19 Things I Wish I Knew Before Starting 

You can download either of these new DLC packs on all platforms starting today. And if you’re looking to quickly unlock some characters for free, check out these handy codes! Remember cheat codes? Well, this game has ‘em, which is nice.

More From Kotaku Australia

Share this Story
Get our Newsletter

Log in to comment on this story!

Log in to Kotaku to:

  • Comment on stories

By logging in, you can access these features throughout our network.

Back to Login? Click here

Email newsletters will contain a brief summary of our top stories, plus details of competitions and reader events.

Back to Login? Click here

Subscribe to our newsletter!

By subscribing you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.