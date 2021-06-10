Sims 4 Wants You To Have A Very Big House In The Country

The Sims 4 team revealed a new “Cottage Living” Expansion pack for the game today featuring chickens, rainbow cows, and farm vibes. The expansion pack is out on July 22.

EA already teased the new DLC expansion by giving Simfluencers (yes I did just make that word up) from their EA Game Changers program a postcard from an English-inspired countryside.

“We are pleased you’re joining us in Henford-on-Bagley! I’m sure you will enjoy the quaint countryside life. Do come visit us at our Garden Stall when you arrive,” the postcard reads.

It’s also signed by “A. and A. Crumplebottom,” which sounded familiar to dedicated Simmers. Agnes Crumplebottom is a character from previous Sims games. She’s had multiple husbands, though none with a first name starting with A. And, as many non-American players have pointed out, The Sims 4 is excessively U.S.-centric with only the “Snowy Escape” expansion pack offering some international living appeal in a Japanese-inspired world.

An even more exclusive group of Simmers got to see the reveal trailer early, which The Sims showed off on Twitter with a supercut of their excited (but spoiler-free) reactions.

These Simmers got a sneak beak ????, but for tomorrow's reveal, everybunny is invited! ???????? #TS4ExpansionPack

Tune in on June 10 at 8 AM PST: https://t.co/nEbNjpnpjF#SummerofSims pic.twitter.com/gBEjdCyMoH — The Sims (@TheSims) June 9, 2021

EA did tease that this would be the “Summer of Sims,” with a load of content coming in hot. But fans probably didn’t expect quite so many announcements. The “Dream Home Decorator” Game Pack released June 1, and the “Courtyard Oasis Kit” dropped just a couple weeks before on May 18.

Still, fans have been clamoring for a countryside living experience for years, whether that be away from the suburban and urban landscapes common in The Sims 4 or a full farming DLC. Or at least a horse. People really liked the horses in The Sims 3: Pets. We didn’t get horses in the trailer, but there was plenty of llama action (The Sims is seriously obsessed with llamas).

Now we just have to see how the pack itself plays. There have been plenty of DLC offerings that seemed promising upon reveal only to be filled with bugs or too little gameplay once players got their hands on it. And with Simmers growing more and more tired of EA’s somewhat bungled attempts to bring more skin tones to the game, the lack of variety and features from previous installments, and DLC that no one asked for, The Sims 4 could use a win, especially since EA has said it’s not particularly interested in moving on to The Sims 5 any time soon.